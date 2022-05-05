IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Equals MS Dhoni's Unique Record In DC Vs SRH Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson equalled legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni's unique record in the clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The Kiwi has won eight of the nine tosses this season, including seven in a row, a record that Dhoni acheived twice in 2018 and 2019.

DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson wins 8th toss of IPL 2022 season

The toss has proven to be an important part of SunRisers Hyderabad's winning success this season as they have won five of the eight matches in which they have won the toss. With five wins from nine matches so far this season, they are in fifth place in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points, two points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore and six points behind leaders Gujarat Titans. However, they do have the best net run rate in the league, which could prove to be instrumental as they look to seal their playoff spots this season.

DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson wins toss and opts to bowl

After winning the toss for the eighth time in the IPL 2022 season, SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson explained his decision to opt to bowl first by saying, "Dew could be coming later on, something early in the surface and we'll look to exploit it. We've taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today. Three changes for us. They're excited to get an opportunity, and have worked hard at the nets. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements."

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH playing 11

The Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad match promises to be an intriguing one as several new faces will be seen, with seven changes made between the two sides. DC are making four changes for this match, with Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed coming in. On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad are set to feature three debutants as Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott got their caps ahead of the IPL 2022 clash.

Below are the playing 11 of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik