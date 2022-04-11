IPL 2022: KKR Fans Not Happy With Rahane's Performance, Say 'not The Opener We Want'

Ajinkya Rahane, the opener for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has been chastised on social media for his poor performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahane has so far failed to put up a big score in the competition, prompting intense criticism from supporters. Rahane has scored just 80 runs at a terrible average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 100.00 in five matches for KKR this season, which is not considered good in T20 cricket.

The Indian stalwart, who has been a prolific run-scorer in the IPL since its start in 2008, has yet to put his best foot forward this season. After the Delhi Capitals elected not to keep him for the current edition of the cash-rich tournament, he was purchased by Kolkata in the IPL 2022 mega auction. No franchise put in a competitive bid for Rahane, who was bought for his base price of Rs. 1 crore, after KKR's initial call.

Rahane has not been in the fray for the Indian white-ball team for years now but has remained a vital option in the IPL due to his ability to anchor an innings. However, the veteran has failed to do so in the ongoing edition, garnering criticism from fans, who blame him for KKR's continuous collapse at the top of the order. Rahane's only substantial contribution came against Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the season, where he scored 44 off 34 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner. Here's how netizens are reacting to Rahane's poor form in IPL 2022.

As long as Rahane is kept opening, he will win only on the basis of luck and not on the basis of ability.

1 Finch 2 V Iyer 3 Rana 4 S Iyer 5 Russell 6 Jackson 7 Narine 8 Cummins 9 Umesh 10 Vrun 11 Rasikh this is the winning playing 11 https://t.co/FdvLiCx9wY — ✤Mʀ_YᴜsUғ ✤ (@rajababu5000) April 11, 2022

If we are being honest then Jackson or Rinku should play in place of Rahane. — P (@ItzzzPraveen) April 11, 2022

As i said in all my KKR previews this season, Rahane’s best position in T20s is on bench. #KKRvDC — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) April 10, 2022

KKR buying Rahane as a replacement for Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/pxNPpNug6w — a. (@LetsGoGavi) April 10, 2022

Yes absolute we need to look after each other especially Rahane as he played 5 Day Test Match in 5 T20s so need Rest now. https://t.co/bPIPF1nBsw — KKR Bhakt💜🇮🇳 (@KKRSince2011) April 10, 2022

Just one thing.

Please replace Rahane. He is not the opener we want. Give chances to youngsters and if possible open with Narine/Billings. — Soumya Sahar (@sahar_soumya) April 10, 2022

KKR vs DC

Returning to the encounter from yesterday, KKR won the toss and opted to field first at Brabourne Stadium. Prithvi Shaw and Dabid Warner hit 51 and 61 runs, respectively, to help Delhi Capitals to a huge total in 20 overs. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur struck late in the innings to help Delhi reach 200 runs. Sunil Narine picked two wickets for KKR and was the most economical.

After that, Delhi bowled Kolkata out for 171 runs, thus winning by 44 runs. No other KKR batter scored a half-century except Shreyas Iyer. Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sam Billings all contributed runs, but not enough to chase down the goal. Kuldeep Yadav picked a four-wicket-haul for Delhi. He was named the player of the match.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI