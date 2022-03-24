Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor David Hussey said that head coach Brendon McCullum and the team management made a smart move after appointing Shreyas Iyer as their skipper for IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer registered himself at a base price of INR 2 crores after which KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were involved in a bidding war.

In the end, the KKR roped Shreyas Iyer in at a price of INR 12.25. Hussey reckoned that having led the Capitals in over three seasons, Iyer has the necessary skills to lead the Men in Gold and Purple. Iyer also captained the Capitals to their first-ever IPL final back in 2020.

"Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks around, he commands respect. Knowing Pat (Cummins) really well, he would be a good deputy and would also lead from the front," Hussey told reporters during his interaction.

David Hussey added that the player has a nice vision of the game and said that it sure was a smart move from the management "But the way Shreyas has captained in the past for Delhi, he has a very good cricket brain and a nice vision of how to play the game and I think he will express himself really well. I think it's a smart move from Brendon McCullum and KKR management. He is in rare form at the moment. I don't know him, I'm getting to know him but he comes across as true leader and a person who knows his game really really well."

Ajinkya Rahane still has cricket left in him: Hussey

The Knights also drafted in veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane in the auction. Rahane made a name for himself while playing for the Rajasthan Royals after which he moved to the Capitals. But while with the capitals, Rahane didn’t get a whole lot of chances due to the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Iyer at the top.

Rahane was recently dropped from the Indian Test team after a poor run of form. Hussey believed that the batter hasn’t run out of gas and has the potential to represent India for quite some time.

"He's been a class player for over a decade, he's dominated for Rajasthan Royals and I believe he has at least 5-10 years of international cricket left in him,” Hussey added.

Image: Twitter/@KKRiders/iplt20.com