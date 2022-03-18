Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unveiled their new jersey for the 2022 season on Friday, a little less than 10 days before they play the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR fans were enthralled on witnessing the jersey launch as new skipper Shreyas Iyer was the first person to don the jersey and get the feel of it.

Alongside Shreyas Iyer, KKR CEO Venky Mysore was also present at the jersey launch.

Watch: KKR unveil new jersey for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts about being the skipper of KKR, Shreyas Iyer lauded the team’s rich history of winning the title twice and earning many achievements through the years.

"The best thing about captaining KKR is the rich history of winning IPL on two occasions and reaching the finals on many other occasions. If you see the players who have played for KKR before, they have a rich history and I am someone who will be fitting in their boots. So, you know it’s gonna be a really exciting journey for me starting from right now I would say," Iyer added.

KKR to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 26

The Kolkata-based franchise finished the previous season of the IPL as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash. They made an incredible turnaround in the second leg of IPL 2021 under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan but opted against retaining the English cricketer for the 2022 season.

Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy were the four retentions by KKR, while Iyer, Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Southee and Nitish Rana were some of the big names to join the squad in the IPL 2022 auction. KKR will begin their campaign on March 26 against CSK.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

(Instagram Image: @kkriders/@shreyas41)