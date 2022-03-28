The IPL 2022 season is all set to feature a battle of the debutants on Monday as KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) takes on the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on March 28, from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the GT vs LSG clash, skippers Rahul and Hardik engaged in hilarious banter as they discussed whose side would end on top.

IPL 2022: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya engage in hilarious banter

In a video posted on Gujarat Titans' official Twitter handle, their captain Hardik Pandya could be seen engaging in hilarious banter with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. The two skippers were shared a script of the questions they needed to ask the other, and as expected the two shared some epic replies.

In a segment that was called 'Captain calling Captain,' the conversation began on a light note with both leaders asking each other what was the first thing that came to their mind when they heard each other's name. Both stars praised each other, referring to the other as a 'brother.

However, when it came to the next question, Hardik took the conversation one step forward. When asked what were his thoughts on Rahul's captaincy, Hardik responded, "I have many thoughts, but it is very difficult to share them on the screen." In reply, the LSG skipper called him a 'nautanki' (fully dramatic).

The two captains then also discussed the kind of season each franchise will have. After Rahul seemed to give a very scripted answer, Hardik replied, "Who has written his replies. Feels like he is copying the script entirely." When it came to his own views, the Gujarat Titans captain said that "both the franchises will have a memorable season" before he hilariously added, "But honestly speaking, Gujarat Titans will have the upper hand and do well."

With the two 'brothers' set to take on each other in the IPL 2022 season opener as the captains of two debutant sides, the Gujarat Titans' social media handle has appropriately referred to the debate between the two skippers as 'bhai-valry' instead of calling it an ordinary rivalry.

Image: Twitter@GujaratTitans/BCCI