IPL 2022: KL Rahul Leaves Behind Virat Kohli To Achieve Huge Indian T20 Record

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul achieved a major T20 milestone on Tuesday when he left behind former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. The wicket-keeper batter became the fastest Indian to score 6,000 T20 runs as he did so in just 179 innings as compared to Kohli's 184.

LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul achieves major T20 milestone

KL Rahul acheived the impressive landmark on April 19, 2022, when his LSG side played against RCB at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With the 30-year old scoring 6,000 runs in just 179 innings, he is only behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who acheived this feat in 162 and 165 innings, respectively.

LSG vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 18 runs

While KL Rahul achieved a famous personal landmark against RCB, he failed to guide his LSG side to victory. The Faf du Plessis-led side posted a total of 181 runs on the board after being put in to bat first, with the South African leading from the front when he smacked 96 runs off just 64 deliveries, an inning that included 11 fours and two sixes.

In reply, LSG scored 163 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after Rahul failed to replicate a similar kind of performance as he did against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) when he scored a stunning hundred. The 30-year old only managed to score 30 runs before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the eighth over.

Following the dismissal of Rahul, only Krunal Pandya made a meaningful contribution by scoring 42 runs. Once Krunal was out, it was all about an impressive bowling performance from Josh Hazlewood, who picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul to ensure that the Luckow Super GIants fell short of the total. Rahul will now hope that his side can bounce back in their next game when they face MI on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

As for the IPL 2022 points table, RCB's win has helped them move up to second place with 10 points alongside leaders Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, LSG are in fourth place with eight points alongside the Rajasthan Royals and the SunRisers Hyderabad.