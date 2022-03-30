IPL 2022: KL Rahul Opens Up On 'fanboy Moment' With AB De Villiers; 'Felt Like An Idiot'

KL Rahul, who's captaining one of the latest additions to the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), opened up on the "fanboy moment" he had when he met South African batting legend AB de Villiers in the 2013 season. The Indian opening batter described the former RCB batter as his favourite player, stating that he still watches videos of "Mr 360".

Both players shared the dressing room at RCB for a couple of seasons in 2013 and 2016. KL Rahul has featured for multiple franchises in the cash-rich league including RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings where as AB de Villiers has donned the jersey of Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in addition to RCB.

IPL 2022: KL Rahul opens up on fanboy moment with AB de Villiers

While speaking on Breakfast of Champions with host Gaurav Kapur, KL Rahul revealed how he felt like a child in a candy store when he shared the same dressing room as AB de Villiers in the 2013 season with RCB. "My kid in a candy store moment came in the 2012 or 2012-2013 season. My first year I think, and that's when I walked in and Virat (Kohli), Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, and AB, and AB was my favourite player," said Rahul.

The new LSG skipper further explained, "And he still is one of my favourite players. I always go back and I'm always watching videos of him. So now, just before going to South Africa, I watched AB de Villiers' hundreds in South Africa, before going to England, it was AB De Villiers in England, and I like how he bats. He's always been one of my favourite players."

Rahul also went on to add about the camaraderie and 'cute relationship he developed with de Villiers, stating that he continues to experience fanboy moments with him when he tries to converse with him. "I have a very nice cute relationship with AB. I'm still like very I don't have words, nothing comes out, I'm just like, I try, I look like an idiot trying to make conversation with him after the games in IPL, cause there's so much I want to ask him, but I don't know. It's a proper fanboy moment with him," explained the Indian opener.

Over the previous few years, Rahul has established himself as one of the key players of Team India across all formats. Other than captaining the national side for one Test and three ODIs earlier this year, the 29-year old has scored 6,000 runs in international cricket in just 141 matches at a decent average of 39.55. LSG will hope that Rahul can replicate a similar form for them in the IPL 2022 season as they look to impress in their debut campaign.