Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was delighted after his team managed a fantastic comeback in the new franchise's second game as they chased down the target of 211 runs successfully to defeat four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday night. This result came after they lost their opening clash against the Gujarat Titans.

In the LSG vs CSK clash, the Chennai Super Kings scored 210 runs in the first innings after being put into bat. It seemed almost inconceivable that the Lucknow Super Giants would be able to chase down the target. However, with some brilliant batting from both openers and Evin Lewis down the order, the Rahul-led side got to the target with three balls to spare. Following the win, Rahul took to social media to express what helped his side to register their first win of the IPL 2022 season.

KL Rahul reacts after LSG register first win of IPL 2022 season

Following their first victory in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul took to his official Koo account and posted various images from their win against the Chennai Super Kings. He simply captioned his post "courage" to summarize the mindset they had to chase down the monstrous target of 211 runs set by CSK.

LSG vs CSK: Evin Lewis produces match-winning knock

Evin Lewis' match-winning knock off 55 runs off just 23 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and three sixes ensured that Lucknow Super Giants got over the line against the Chennai Super Kings. With LSG requiring 34 runs to win from their last two overs, Lewis helped his side smack 25 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Shivam Dube to ease off the pressure ahead of the last over.

Before Lewis helped LSG to finish off the innings, openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up an outstanding opening partnership of 99 runs. Rahul scored 40 runs off 26 deliveries, an innings that included two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, de Kock smacked a fantastic half-century as he scored 61 runs off 45 deliveries, an innings that included nine fours.