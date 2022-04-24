IPL 2022: KL Rahul Scores 2nd Century Vs MI; Remains Unbeaten As LSG Set 169-run Target

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul smashed his second century in IPL 2022 on Sunday as he guided his side to a respectable total in their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. KL Rahul, who has been in red-hot form throughout this tournament so far, brought up his ton with a huge six off Meredith's delivery in the 20th over. Interestingly, KL Rahul's centuries in IPL 2022 have come against the last-placed Mumbai Indians who are yet to win a game in the current season of the marquee tournament. As Lucknow Super Giants finished their innings at 168-6, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 103 off 62 deliveries.

KL Rahul smashes 2nd century in IPL 2022

LSG settle for 168 after early trouble from MI

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 37th match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Coming into the game eyeing their maiden win in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians found an early breakthrough as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of the dangerous Quinton de Kock in the fourth over of the game. While Manish Pandey hung on to the crease for some time before falling prey to Pollard, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya were dismissed cheaply.

Deepak Hooda's innings too lasted for a short while as Meredith picked up another scalp in the 16th over, leaving young Ayush Badoni and skipper KL Rahul at the crease. KL Rahul accelerated his innings in the 18th over as he smashed Jaidev Unadkat for three back-to-back boundaries, thereby entering the 90s before the penultimate over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled an economical 19th over, conceding just four runs. LSG scored 13 runs off the final over to set a target of 169 runs for the Mumbai Indians.

KL Rahul breaks Virat Kohli's record

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul achieved a major T20 milestone on Tuesday when he left behind former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. The wicket-keeper batter became the fastest Indian to score 6,000 T20 runs as he did so in just 179 innings as compared to Kohli's 184.

KL Rahul acheived the impressive landmark on April 19, 2022, when his LSG side played against RCB at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With the 30-year old scoring 6,000 runs in just 179 innings, he is only behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who acheived this feat in 162 and 165 innings, respectively.