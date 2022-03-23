IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' SWOT Analysis; Strengths, Weakness, Match-winners For KKR

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go into IPL 2022 as one of the favourites after having a relatively overwhelming auction earlier this year. As expected, KKR retained star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), opener Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) and veteran spinner Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore). Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, here is a detailed analysis of the Kolkata Knight Riders' strengths and weaknesses.

KKR's strengths

Kolkata Knight Riders have outstanding openers as Venkatesh Iyer is expected to open the batting line-up alongside T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch, once the Australian returns from the Pakistan tour. With the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell to follow, KKR have several batters who can adjust to the situation and can get the required runs in most matches. The Kolkata Knight Riders also have one of the best bowling line-ups as they have a good mix of spin (Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy) and pace attack (Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Andre Russell). Both Cummins and Russell are extremely capable of bowling in the death and restricting teams to the lowest totals possible.

KKR 2022 Official Jersey Reveal



We know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/rHtUpyuDZr — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2022

KKR's weaknesses

While the Kolkata Knight Riders do not seem to have many weaknesses, they do seem to lack depth in the squad, especially in the batting department. With the likes of Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins expected to arrive late at the tournament, KKR could struggle with the bat if their top four or five players were to be dismissed. While the team does have several foreigners who are experienced, since only four can start, they may need to feature some inexperienced youth in the team for the first few games.

Kolkata Knight Riders' match-winners

With a staggering strike rate of 178.57 after 70 innings, Andre Russell is undoubtedly one of Kolkata Knight Riders' match-winners as he is capable of chasing down any target. New signing Shreyas Iyer is another match-winner as he is one of the best number three batters in the IPL. The 27-year old has scored 2,375 runs in the competition in 87 matches at a decent average of 31.66. Although Pat Cummins may not play the first few games, the Australian is yet a match-winner as he is capable of delivering with both bat and ball. The 28-year old scored 93 runs from seven matches last season at an excellent average of 31. Moreover, he also picked up nine wickets in the same number of games.

Image: AP