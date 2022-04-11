IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga 'highly Impressed' With Indian Newcomer; 'Calmness & Composure'

IPL legend and Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Lasith Malinga has heaped praises on an Indian youngster by admitting that he is highly impressed with the “calmness and composure” shown by the pacer during the RR vs LSG match on Sunday. Rajasthan reached to the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 standings on Sunday, following their thrilling 3-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a target of 166 runs, LSG found themselves at 151/8 at the end of the 19th over, when RR skipper Sanju Samson handed the ball over to debutant Kuldeep Sen to defend 15 runs in the final over.

25-year-old Sen stood up to the task as he gave away only 11 runs bowling the tense over against a world-class T20 allrounder like Marcus Stoinis and helped the team win the match by three runs. Meanwhile, the RR bowling coach Malinga took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and said, “Highly impressed with the calmness and composure showed by Kuldeep while bowling the all important final over of yesterday’s game. Well done young man!”.

How did Kuldeep Sen defend 15 runs against Marcus Stoinis in the final over?

Bowling the final over of the high-intensity match, Sen gave away a single in the first ball, which brought Stoinis into the strike, with the equation standing at 14 runs required to win from five balls. The speedster displayed immense calmness by bowling three dot balls in a trot, before being hit by a four and six in the final two deliveries. However, Sen already did his job as RR ended the match by three runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-wicket haul against LSG earns him the purple cap

Other than debutant Kuldeep’s thrilling effort in the final over on Sunday, RR won the match courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul, alongside Trent Boult’s two wickets. Chahal’s four-wicket haul took his tally of wickets in IPL to 150 wickets, and also earned him the purple cap for the 2022 season. He currently has 11 wickets to his credit in four matches, which is one more than second-placed KKR pacer Umesh Yadav’s tally.

