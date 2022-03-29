IPL 2022: LSG Star Ayush Badoni Explains Gambhir's Role In Helping Him Make Cracking Debut

The IPL has witnessed the rise of several Indian stars over the years ever since its launch in 2008, with several of them going on to shine in national colours. A similar situation was witnessed on Monday night when 22-year old batter Ayush Badoni rose to the occasion and played an outstanding 54-run knock against the Gujarat Titans on his debut in the cash-rich league.

While his side failed to win the match, he certainly made a mark and made himself noticed by the selectors and cricketing fans. Following his outstanding inning, Badoni hailed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir for giving him the opportunity to impress in his side's debut match in IPL.

IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni thanks LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir

While speaking during a virtual press conference following his stunning knock against the Gujarat Titans, 22-year old Ayush Badoni said, "Gautam Bhaiya helped me a lot. He asked me to play my natural game and play the ball, not the bowler. He told me that I would be getting a proper run in the team. He also told me 'you do not need to play according to the situation. There are senior players to do that in the team, so you just play your natural game'."

Badoni came in at a crucial time as LSG were struggling at 29/4. However, his 54-run knock off just 41 deliveries along with an 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Deepak Hooda helped his side to post a reasonable total of 158/6 in their 20 overs. However, this score was not enough as GT chased it down with two balls to spare.

With him going unsold in previous auctions, Badoni added, "I had attended camps of 2-3 teams but I did not know if I would be picked. Lucknow showed their faith in me and I am grateful. I had two fifty-plus scores in the trials after Lucknow picked me and this impressed the coaches and that is why they were confident of sending me before Krunal Pandya," The 22-year old was picked by LSG for Rs 20 lakhs during the IPL 2022 auction.

With Badoni only having gotten the opportunity to play one first-class game and six T20s in his career, the young LSG starlet added, "It has been a little bit of a struggle. I have not gotten many opportunities with Delhi. I have enhanced my game, I have tried to add a few more shots to my arsenal. I played one season for Delhi, I played five matches, and in only one game I got the chance to bat. I was dismissed early in that game."

Considering IPL's history of finding young Indian talent, it will be no surprise if Badoni continues to impress and is one day selected for the national side.