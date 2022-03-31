IPL 2022, LSG Vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo On Verge Of Breaking Malinga's Insane All-time Record

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has already made a fantastic start to his IPL 2022 season, picking up 3 wickets in the first match. Even though CSK lost the match to KKR, Bravo was able to achieve a massive feat as he went level with Lasith Malinga in terms of the most number of wickets in IPL history - 170 wickets. The West Indian now stands on the verge of overtaking Lasith Malinga in all-time IPL wickets tally.

Dwayne Bravo set to break Lasith Malinga's IPL record

The LSG vs CSK match on Thursday will be a chance for Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history if he manages to pick up one more scalp.

Lasith Malinga spent his entire IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and last featured for five-time champions during the 2019 season. He was unable to participate in the 2020 season owing to personal issues and eventually retired from all forms of cricket.

Dwayne Bravo, meanwhile, is showing no signs of slowing down and would have taken 152 matches to achieve the feat if he picks up a wicket against LSG. Malinga, on the other hand, took 122 matches to finish with a record haul in IPL. Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo were teammates at Mumbai Indians for two seasons before Bravo was bought by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2011 season. The West Indian and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only two players to win the purple cap twice.

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK preview

Both teams are in search of their first victory after losing their respective opening matches. While defending champions CSK lost to KKR, newbies LSG lost their opening fixture to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans.

For LSG, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni come good in the middle-order in their previous match and the duo will be hoping to replicate the performance in the upcoming fixture.

CSK, on the other hand, would want newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja to come good in this match. Dwayne Bravo’s three-wicket haul and MS Dhoni’s half-century after a gap of three years were a couple of positives from the first match. Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to score runs at the top after getting out for duck in the previous match. The contest should be an exciting one as both teams are looking for their maiden win in IPL 2022.