IPL 2022, LSG Vs GT: Deepak Hooda Hugs Krunal Pandya During Celebrations; Fans Rejoice

Cricket enthusiasts in India witnessed many iconic moments during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, match no. 4 of the ongoing IPL 2022 on Monday, which marked the debut for both franchises in the coveted cash-rich league. While Lucknow players Deepak Hooda and IPL debutant Ayush Badoni headlined the day with their respective half-centuries in the first innings, cricket fans witnessed the revamped friendship between Hooda and Krunal Pandya during the second innings. Hooda and Pandya were spotted hugging each other during the second innings after Hooda completed a brilliant catch to dismiss Gujarat opener, Shubman Gill.

What happened between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda?

The moment came as a surprise for the cricket fans as both players made headlines in 2021 for a feud between them while playing for the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last year. The duo was known for not sharing a great camaraderie as Hooda pulled out of the Baroda squad after accusing Baroda skipper Krunal of abusing him in front of his teammates and other state teams at Vadodara. Hooda was later suspended by Baroda Cricket Association on grounds of indiscipline before the allrounder went on to join the Rajasthan squad for the new season. At the same time, Krunal stepped down from captaincy after returning with poor performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

However, ahead of the IPL 2022, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was questioned about the relationship between both players. The former India cricketer said Hooda and Pandya are professionals and the camaraderie between them won’t hamper the team. Gambhir’s statement came out to be true during the very first match of the franchise in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

How did the fans react?

Hooda was roped in by the Lucknow franchise for a whopping amount of INR 5.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Pandya was one of the big buys with a bid of INR 8.25 crore for him. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fans were left in awe on witnessing Hooda and Pandya hug it out during the match against GT. Fans mentioned they never expected to witness the day and how the IPL can do everything.

A fan saw the hilarious side of things and tweeted the picture of both players hugging and said, “Titanic New Poster featuring Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda”. Another fan said that the picture is lovely and powerful. Among many reactions, a fan hailed Gautam Gambhir for talking to both players and playing the role of mediator.

Lo bhai hum le aaye picture! 🤩



What a lovely and powerful picture is this.🔥 Krunal Pandya hugged Deepak Hooda! 🥺❤️#LucknowSuperGiants | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/bYxmBxuvD0 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 28, 2022

May be the dushmani isn't that big which social media made people believe...

Krunal Pandya hugging Deepak Hooda#LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/fUyq9wsAUI — Gaurab kafle (@Gaurabeyyyyy) March 28, 2022

Hug between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda.

All thanks ko @GautamGambhir ,, i know he samjaya both players ko pic.twitter.com/wpsQAi9SpN — Ashish Meena (@AshishMeena26) March 28, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)