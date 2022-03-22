IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir Upbeat About His Team's Composition

With just a few days remaining for the IPL 2022 season to commence, the excitement could not be higher amongst cricketing fans in India. This season's competition will feature two new teams: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the new season, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the expectations from the new season and explain the reasoning behind their team selections.

Gautam Gambhir discusses LSG's team balance ahead of IPL 2022

Responding to Arnab Goswami's question on how challenging it would be to lead a new side in a competition as difficult as the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir said, "Not going to be and we expect that as well. It is a good challenge to have. And the good part about this is that obviously the players will be excited from the scratch, which is obviously a huge advantage when they do not have a baggage to carry. And they can be a part of legacy and history as well. The franchise is new but the players aren't. They have all played for one franchise or another."

Gambhir added that he is delighted with the team balance ahead of the IPL 2022 season as they have an excellent mix of experience and youth. "Any good recipe is about having the experience: youth plus energy. The moment all our players are available, imagine all 11 players are international stars. How many franchises have that? What better for the owner, the mentor and for the chairman as well? There are very few franchises that have 11 international players. We have got four overseas players but the rest of the seven are all international players, which is a great thing to have. We have got a mix of everything," concluded the two-time IPL winner.

Lucknow Super Giants joined IPL 2022 after winning bid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced two new franchises for IPL in October last year. As per the BCCI, the Sanjiv Goenka-helmed RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) emerged as the highest bidders to purchase the Lucknow franchise with a staggering bid of over Rs 7,000 crore. Meanwhile, the CVC Group emerged as the second-highest bidders for the Ahmedabad team.