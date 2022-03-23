IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Strengths & Weaknesses Of LSG

The Indian cricket fans are up for a treat during the upcoming two months, as the Indian Premier League is all set to return with the 15th edition of the tournament. The addition of two new teams in the tournament alongside the eight original teams, certainly makes the 15th edition an exciting season to watch. The Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the two new franchises of the tournament, who are currently gearing up with their preparations as the coveted T20 league kicks off on March 26 with the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. While the Lucknow Super Giants start their campaign on March 28 with their opening game against Gujarat Titans, here’s a SWOT analysis of the Sanjeev Goenka-owned, and KL Rahul-led franchise.

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants: Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat

Strength- The team picked up KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. These three players are the biggest strength for the team, alongside the presence of talented pacers like Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, and spinners Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya. The bowling department might prove to be the strongest part of LSG.

Weakness- Mark Wood’s injury and the subsequent development about him getting ruled out of the tournament gave a huge blow to the franchise. However, Wood has been now replaced by Andrew Tye. At the same time, the team’s batting looks a bit weakened, despite the presence of KL and Quinton de Kock. Manish Pandey and Manan Vohra are the other prominent batters for the team.

Opportunity- The team has a bunch of all-rounder options in players like Pandya, Stoinis, and Holder providing Lucknow with the opportunity to rotate bowling options without losing out on batters. Gowtham is another payer who can bat, while Deepak Hooda is also another great option. Hooda recently made his international debut and was impressed with both ball and bat.

Threat- With the plethora of all-rounder options, the team also has to deal with the threat of losing players to injury. Wood has already been ruled out of the tournament and the team will look to protect the rest of the players from any such injuries.