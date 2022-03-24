IPL 2022: Maharashtra ATS Cracks Whip On Terror Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Match At Wankhede

The start of the IPL 2022 season is just two days away with CSK vs KKR match being the opening encounter. Both the teams were last year's finalists and it was CSK who won the final to lift the trophy. This match will be a chance for KKR to bounce back and upset the defending champions in the opening match which will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. However, ahead of the opening CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match, Maharashtra ATS managed to prevent a major attack taking place by arresting terrorists.

IPL 2022: Maharashtra ATS arrest terrorist before CSK vs KKR opener

Maharashtra ATS on Thursday arrested terrorists, who during the interrogation revealed that they had conducted a recce at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, player’s hotel and the routes between the two locations in Mumbai. Sources close to Republic have revealed that special security arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming IPL 2022.

With terrorist attack threatening to derail the tournament, stringent security arrangements are expected to be followed at the Wankhede and Brabourne stadium, Trident Hotel at Nariman Point and the route during the course of the tournament. As per the police reports, Quick Response Team, BDDS and SRPF will be also deployed during the time span of March 26 till May 22.

IPL 2022 venues

The IPL 2022 season has been limited to only four venues i.e Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune).The Wankhede and the DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, while the rest two stadiums will host the rest games. Meanwhile, BCCI also mentioned that every team will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

