IPL 2022 | Maharashtra Government To Increase Spectator Limit To At Least 50%: Sources

In the latest development, sources informed that the Maharashtra government is set to increase the number of spectators allowed for IPL 2022 matches to between 50% to 100% after previous reports claimed that they might allow just 25%. According to sources, Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar is expected to make an official announcement later in the evening on Thursday.

This announcement is expected to be welcomed by cricketing fans, who will be permitted to the stadiums after an almost two-year hiatus. Previously, due to the COVID pandemic, the BCCI was forced to conduct the cash-rich league outside of India and that too without the fans.

BCCI confirms IPL 2022 will be held with fans permitted to attend

Via a media advisory, the BCCI confirmed on March 23 that the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome fans back to the stadiums. The statement read,

"The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26th. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time."

"The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune."

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 👏 👏



Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 will be 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from 12PM IST onwards today 👍 👍



Go grab your tickets 🎫 🎫 - See you at the stands! 🏟️ 📣



Details below 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2022

How to purchase tickets for IPL 2022 matches?

The IPL 2022 will kickstart with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings set to take on last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. For fans wondering how to purchase tickets for the match, they can do so from the online booking platform www.BookMyShow.com.

Ticket prices for the season opener start at Rs 2,500 and go as high as Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, there are tickets available for as low as Rs 800 for some matches and as high as Rs 8,000 for others. All pricing is dependent upon the seating arrangements and the team that are set in action.