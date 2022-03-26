IPL 2022: Major Relief For CSK As All-rounder Deepak Chahar Resumes Net Practice; Watch

As defending title champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take over previous season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 campaign opener tonight, India all-rounder Deepak Chahar took to his Instagram account to share videos featuring himself practising in the nets. In the video, Chahar can be seen bowling as well as batting in the nets ahead of the KKR game. It is pertinent to mention here that CSK bought Chahar for a whopping amount of INR 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, however, he suffered a serious injury on his last outing for the national squad.

More about Deepak Chahar's injury-

The 29-year-old picked up a right quadricep injury during the third T20I match against West Indies on February 20, which came as a huge blow for CSK. It was reported that Chahar will be out of action for the majority of the season, however, his recent social media activity comes as a major relief for the team. Chahar uploaded three stories on his Instagram handle on Saturday, where the first story shows him bowling with the white cricket ball which is normally used in ODI and T20Is, while he practices batting with a tennis ball in the next two stories.

Watch Deepak Chahar practising in the nets:

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Chahar was the second most expensive player sold in the IPL 2022 mega auction after Ishan Kishan, who fetched an amount of Rs 15.25 crores from Mumbai Indians. Alongside Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Adam Milne were some of the other exciting players who joined that team ahead of the 2022 season.

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as CSK skipper

The team recently announced that legendary skipper MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the team’s captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja a few days before they begin their campaign, which shook the cricket world. However, Jadeja is the most deserving candidate to take over the reins as he was also retained by the team for INR 16 crore ahead of the auction.

Jadeja will now look to start CSK’s tournament with a triumph on Saturday, as the Super Kings eye their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians are the only team ahead of the Chennai-based franchise who have won a record no. of five trophies. In the meantime, KKR is the next best team, who have won the tournament twice and were denied their third title by CSK in the IPL 2021 final. Saturday’s IPL 2022 opening match is a rematch of the summit clash of the previous edition, which will certainly prove to be a great match-up to begin the new season.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Instagram- @deepak_chahar9)