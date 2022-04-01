IPL 2022: Malinga Heaps Praise On Dwayne Bravo As CSK Legend Breaks All-time IPL Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Dwayne Bravo made history on Thursday by becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Bravo took one wicket in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to surpass former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets. Before coming into the game, Bravo had a total of 170 wickets. He had equalled Malinga's record after picking three wickets in the first game of the season.

Malinga, currently working for Rajasthan Royals as a fast-bowling coach, turned to social media to react to Bravo's incredible feat. Calling Bravo a "Champion", Malinga congratulated the West Indian for surpassing his tally of 170 wickets. Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, mate @DJBravo47. More to go, young man!," Malinga wrote on Twitter.

Bravo and Malinga were teammates for the first three seasons of the IPL before the former went to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to begin a new journey. Bravo was purchased by CSK ahead of the IPL 2011 mega auction, and in his debut year with the franchise, the 38-year-old won the trophy. Bravo has been a mainstay for CSK and one of their top performers throughout the years, having played in over 100 matches for the Yellow brigade alone.

Bravo's IPL career

Bravo has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL outings, with an impressive average of 24.06 and a strike rate of 17.32. Bravo has two four-wicket hauls in the lucrative league. Bravo had the best IPL season in 2013, winning the Purple Cap for taking 32 wickets and ending the season as the leading wicket-taker. Bravo also has over 1,500 IPL runs to his name.

Despite becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL, Bravo and his teammates did not have a good game last night as they suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing season. Chennai lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets as the KL Rahul-led team managed to chase down a mammoth total of 210 runs set by CSK batters early in the game. CSK are now placed at the eighth position in the points table, with only Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad below them.

Image: PTI