IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Best Captaincy Prospects For RCB, KKR, & PBKS

The IPL 2022 Mega auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and over 500 players including some top stars form international cricket will go under the hammer. With two new teams Ahmedabad and Lucknow also in the picture the battle will only intensify as all ten teams will look to have the best of the talent in their respective squad.

While the majority of the teams have already retained or signed a new skipper Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are in the hunt for a new leader. While Virat Kohli stepped down from RCB captaincy Eoin Morgan was released by KKR, while KL Rahul who captained PBKS in the previous season was signed by Lucknow Super Giants. Here's a look at potential captaincy candidates for the two teams.

Players who can be potential captains for RCB, KKR, & PBKS

R Ashwin: The experienced off-spinner was released by Delhi Capitals in the auction pool ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The veteran bowler already has captaincy experience under his belt while leading Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in 2018 edition. With KKR and RCB both needing an experienced hand Ashwin could be a good bet even if Punjab Kings decided against going for him at the auction.

Pat Cummins: The Australian pacer was given the captaincy during the recent Ashes series and he started his stint as Test skipper by winning the trophy. Pat Cummins is a proven player in IPL and has shown his capability with bat and ball. The 28-year-old was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore in IPL 2021 auction and can be considered as a potential option for captaincy material. While KKR would like to bring him back into the team, expect PBKS and RCB to also go all out for his signature.

Steve Smith: The Australian Test vice-captain needs no introduction as he has shown time and again his value in the middle order whenever he has batted in IPL. Besides his batting, he is a great fielder and can bowl occasional leg-spin. However his captaincy will be an asset for any team and with a tactical brain like his, Smith can easily become a part of the leadership group, and also help in the grooming of the young players in the squad.

Quinton de Kock: The South African Wicketkeeper-batsman recently retired from Tets cricket but is an excellent batsman n the white-ball format. He perfectly fits the bill for teams who are in search of a captain, wicketkeeper and opener. The 29-year-old will also be an ideal opening partner for the three IPL franchises -KKR, RCB and PBKS and his signature will automatically solve the problem of the opener, wicketkeeper and a leader in one player.

Faf du Plessis: The South African has been an integral part of CSK for a long time and will be available in the auction pool after being released by the franchisee. In absence of MS Dhoni du Plessis had the opportunity to lead CSK and his experience as a South Africa skipper will come in handy. He is a reliable batsman at the top capable of providing a quick start at the top. While CSK will look to bring him back using the RTM card, RCB, KKR, & PBKS will not hold back and go all out to get the player of his calibre.