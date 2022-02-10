Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting To Skip Event; Kaif Uncertain

The IPL 2022 auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 with many Indian and overseas cricketers set to go under the hammer.

Ricky Ponting to miss IPL 2022 auction

The Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the final of the IPL 2021 by a whisker but this time around the team will look to go all the way to the final. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the franchise decided to retain the services of players like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje but the Delhi outfit will be strategising to pick up some good players from the auction pool to build a title-winning team. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, a video was uploaded on the Delhi Capitals social media account where the top bosses of the franchise along with Saba Karim and Pravin Amre can be seen conducting a mock auction.

IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting and Mohammad Kaif absent from the mock auction

According to a report by Insidesport, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting who was not seen during the mock auction will not be present for IPL Auction in Bengaluru as well. Though Ponting is likely to stay connected with the team via Phone. The report states that instead of Ricky Ponting former Indian cricketers Saba Karim & Pravin Amre will lead the team from Delhi at the auction table on Saturday. As per the report, the sources in DC says Kaif will not be present at the IPL  2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru.

 

About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

A list of 590 players for the IPL 2022 mega auction has been drawn out of which 370 are Indian players while 220 are overseas players. Players like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and R Ashwin are available from the auction pool, alongside Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins. South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult are some of the other marquee players to feature in the IPL 2022 Auction pool. 

Coming to the money bracket there are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore. 

