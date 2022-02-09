IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Full List Of Mandatory Rules For All 10 Franchises; Check Here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered to be the biggest T20 league in the world, and all 10 participating teams of the tournament are currently gearing up for the IPL 2022 mega auctions. This is first mega players action of the tournament since 2018 as the eight original IPL teams will be joined by the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow IPL teams, starting with the current season. A total of 590 Indian and overseas cricketers will go under the hammer during the mega auctions, scheduled to be held in Bangalore 12 and 13.

All teams have announced their list of retained players, while the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have also picked their player drafts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid down some mandatory rules for the ten IPL franchises to strictly follow during the auctions.

A detailed look at the list of mandatory rules put forward by BCCI-

The upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions will be held under strict bio-bubbles.

All team officials of the franchises will need to return with the COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report on February 9, 10, and 11. The testing will be done by BCCI-accredited medical agency.

Unlike the IPL 2018 mega auction, there will be no Right to Match(RTM) option available for the franchises in the upcoming auctions.

The salary purse for the teams has been increased from INR 80 crore to INR 90 crore for the IPL 2022 players auction, as it will let the teams accumulate more players. This is an effort from BCCI to rope in more young talents with a primary focus on the Indian domestic circuit.

The Indian cricket governing board will keep a close eye on the individuals arriving at the team hotel on February 11 and they will be closely monitored for any Covid-19 symptoms.

The testing for COVID-19 will take place from 12 AM to 7 AM for the smooth conduct of the auctions. The members are required to stay put in their hotel rooms until their negative test reports arrive.

All attendees of the auction are expected to share full details about them, including the COVID vaccination results with BCCI’s medical team (If any).

The participants of the auction are required to wear masks in the auditorium at all times.

IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Date, Time and Streaming Details

Meanwhile, the IPL auctions are slated to begin on February 12, 11 AM onwards. Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the bidding war by IPL teams by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports India. The live streaming of the event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

(Image: Twitter-@IPL/IPL/BCCI)