IPL 2022: Meme Fest Breaks Out As KKR's Cummins Destroys MI With Joint-fastest IPL Fifty

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins played his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday and became the biggest talking point of the day.

Coming in to bat at no. 7 for KKR in the second innings, Cummins took no time to settle in and was explosive with his batting in no time. He came in to bat when KKR needed 61 runs to win from 41 balls and went on to score the joint-fastest half-century of IPL history in 14 balls.

Cummins remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 15 balls, as KKR cruised to the target of 162 runs with four overs remaining. His knock consisted of a total of 10 boundaries, which included 4 fours and 6 sixes. He scored runs at an astonishing strike rate of 373.33 and deservingly became the player of the match.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were elated to see Cummins going all out with his batting in his very first match of the tournament, as they took to social media by storm with some epic and hilarious memes.

Best memes on Twitter about Pat Cummins' knock

Among the many reactions from the fans, famous Indian stand-up comedian, Sorabh Pant, tweeted, “Wow, wow.Pat Cummins spent a month bowling his heart out in flat pitches. Trying his best to get Babar Azam out. Took a plane. Landed in Mumbai and decided - enough of bowling. Batting is easier.”

Wow, wow.

Pat Cummins spent a month bowling his heart out in flat pitches.

Trying his best to get Babar Azam out.

Took a plane.

Landed in Mumbai and decided - enough of bowling.

Batting is easier.#KKRvMI — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 6, 2022

KKR took to their Twitter handle and said, “Petition to rename 6th April as Pat Cummins Day”. At the same time, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also posted a meme referring to Cummins’ knock.

Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zhh3qufFsc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, there were many other hilarious memes and tweets from cricket fans that perfectly described the knock played by Cummins against MI.

Summary of yesterday's match after arrival of Pat Cummins on the crease @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/W6SouAfTBd — Zalzala🔥 (@ZalzalaMass) April 7, 2022

Le KKR after buying Pat Cummins for 7.25cr#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/wPR1jFun9U — Anushka Bisaria (@bas_bhout_hua) April 6, 2022

Appreciation Tweet for Pat Cummins 😭🤣🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/RjqprQMNZS — LIATE (@Liateoffl) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins: "I'll have to make some quick runs"

*Le Daniel Sams#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/KM4mBMBHP8 — Dr. Einstein Von Brainstorm (@DrBrainstorm73) April 6, 2022

How did Pat Cummins score the joint-fastest IPL fifty?

Shedding more light on Cummin’s knock, KKR stood at 127/5 after 15 overs of their chase with Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer on the crease. The Aussie started off the 16th over, being bowled by Saniel Sams, by hitting a huge six-over long-on, before sending the second ball towards the deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

He continued his hitting and smacked the next two balls for consecutive boundaries, before running a double in the fifth ball, which was a no-ball. He reached his fifty in 14 balls in the second last ball of the 16th over, before smacking a six straight down the ground and handed KKR the victory.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/@hardcoreguy_49/@iamharsh55/Twitter)