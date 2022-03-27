IPL 2022: Memes Galore As Faf Du Plessis Hits Stunning 50 For RCB; CSK Fans React

South African ace batter Faf du Plessis, who made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in tonight's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), looked in amazing form, scoring his first fifty of the season as the skipper of the side. Du Plessis, who started slowly, built his innings ball by ball to take the attack on Punjab as he finished with an impressive strike rate of over 150. Netizens, including fans of Chennai Super Kings, posted happy tweets on social media for his prolific knock for RCB. Watch fans' reactions to du Plessis' fifty here.

CSK fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/jQmFa4D1jz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

CSK CEO after letting go Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/F7cBnf5Wuu — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) March 27, 2022

We are Living in FAF DU PLESSIS ERA 👑🔥 That's it. That's the Tweet 🔥 — FAFian™ (@SanthosH_S13) March 27, 2022

What have you done, CSK? You let go of Faf du Plessis? You let go of the most consistent player of the team? You let go of our guardian angel? How could you do that?! 💔 — The MSDian Girl 💛 (@themsdiangirl7) March 27, 2022

CSK owners and fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/wQA3dDeEtM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

Du Plessis, who came out to bat as an opener, scored a fabulous 88 off 57 balls before he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. Punjab player Shahrukh Khan took an amazing catch at long-on to end Du Plessis' innings in the game. Dinesh Karthik joined Virat Kohli in the middle following his captain's dismissal, after which the former KKR wicketkeeper smashed Punjab bowlers all around the park to mark his second debut in Red and Gold.

Kohli joins Faf & Karthik to take RCB to a mammoth total

While Kohli remained unbeaten at 41 off 29 balls, Karthik scored 32 off 14 balls, including three maximums and three boundaries, to help RCB post a mammoth total. RCB finished their innings at 205/2, thereby becoming the first team to cross the 200-run mark in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Punjab will now have to score 206 runs to end the game in their favour.

RCB vs PBKS: Playing XIs

RCB Playing XI- Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

PBKS Playing XI- Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.