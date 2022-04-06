IPL 2022: Memes Galore As Yuzvendra Chahal Runs Out Former RCB Captain Virat Kohli

The internet was freaking out on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put up an incredible performance against his former IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). One of the incidents that ignited people on social media was the run-out that Chahal pulled off to dismiss RCB batter, Virat Kohli. After running out Kohli, Chahal picked one more wicket in the form of David Willey to rub more salt on RCB's wounds.

The incident occurred in the 9th over after a length ball from Chahal hit Willey on the pads, which the England all-rounder had tried to flick towards the square leg but missed. Kohli sniffed an opportunity to take a single for which he charged down the other end but Willey stood his ground and the former RCB skipper was forced to return to his initial position. However, as Kohli was coming back, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson collected the ball and threw it towards Chahal, who immediately removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. The review showed Kohli had been run out by an inch or less.

RR vs RCB

After an early stutter, the Challengers recovered and managed to win the match by 4 wickets with five balls remaining. Batting first, the Royals scored 163/3 in 20 overs courtesy of a superb knock by Jos Buttler, who scored his second consecutive half-century of the season. Buttler was assisted by Shimron Hetmyer from the other end, who remained unbeaten at 42 off 31 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with the bat as he scored 37 runs.

In reply, RCB chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for their side and scored 55 runs together before the former was dismissed by Chahal. Navdeep Saini came in and removed Rawat for 26 runs. Chahal then picked Kohli and Willey's wicket in the same over to put RCB under pressure. However, a match-saving partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik ensured RCB finished on the winning side. Shahbaz scored a vital 45 runs off just 26 balls, while Karthik remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI