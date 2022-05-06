IPL 2022: MI Fanboy Ranveer Singh Goes Gaga Over Rohit Sharma's Monster Hits Vs GT; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was ecstatic to see Mumbai Indians in action against the Gujarat Titans on May 6, as he celebrated MI captain Rohit Sharma smacking a six. The 36-year old has been appearing in several advertisements for host broadcaster Star Sports this season, as he is promoting his upcoming movie titled 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

MI vs GT: Ranveer Singh celebrates Rohit Sharma's six

In a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, actor Ranveer Singh was seen jumping in joy and punching the air as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma smacked Alzarri Joseph for a six. In the video, he can be seen shouting yes and come on, while watching the hitman's shot in awe.

MI vs GT: Mumbai Indians clinch 5-run win vs GT

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians posted 177 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively.

For the Titans, Rashid Khan took two wickets for 24 runs while Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan got one each.

In reply, Gujarat Titans lost the nail-biting encounter by 5 runs. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's half-centuries were not enough for the Titans, with M Ashwin picking up 2/29 in his 4 overs for Mumbai Indians.

(Inputs from PTI)