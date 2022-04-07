IPL 2022, MI Vs KKR: Amit Mishra Says THIS Franchise Is 'India's Got Talent Of IPL'

Former India international Amit Mishra has praised IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), dubbing them the lucrative T20 league's "India's Got Talent".

Mishra took to his Twitter handle to hail the IPL team after their newest member, Tilak Varma, wowed everyone with his performance in yet another match of the ongoing season. The 39-year-old noted players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as examples of players who emerged from the same ecosystem and have gone on to represent their country at the highest level.

"Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya & now Tilak Varma. Mumbai Indians is India’s Got Talent of IPL, provides platform to every talent. #KKRvsMI #IPL2022," Mishra wrote in his post.

Mumbai Indians is India’s Got Talent of IPL, provides platform to every talent. #KKRvsMI #IPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 6, 2022

Varma, who made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals on March 27, scored 22 runs off 15 balls in his very first game, and that too at a strike rate of 146.67. The 19-year-old then scored a half-century in his second IPL game against Rajasthan Royals, hitting 61 off 33 balls, including three fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of 184.85.

In Mumbai's latest match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, the Hyderabad-born cricketer remained unbeaten at 38 off 27 balls to help his side achieve a respectable total.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

As far as Mumbai Indians' campaign in the ongoing IPL season is concerned, the five-time champions are not doing well, having lost all of the three games they have played so far. Mumbai lost to Kolkata on Wednesday after Australian Test captain Pat Cummins played an incredible knock with the bat to help his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Earlier in the season, Mumbai were defeated by Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The Men in Blue and Gold are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points in three matches.

Mumbai will have to make some significant changes to their bowling department, which has looked below average this season, especially in last night's game against KKR. Mumbai's batting lineup has been strengthened by the return of Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an amazing half-century in his first match back from injury.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis also got an opportunity on Wednesday and the 18-year-old made an immediate impact with a quickfire 29 off 19 balls. The Rohit Sharma-led side is slated to play its next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9.

Image: PTI

