IPL 2022, MI Vs RR: Preview, Team News, Head To Head Record, Pitch Report & More

Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals are set to battle each other in Match 9 of the IPL 2022 tournament. The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 2. Mumbai Indians are ninth on the points table, having lost their opening match in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have played just one match where they came out victorious. Here's a look at KKR vs PBKS preview, pitch report and other match details.

IPL preview: How did MI and RR fare in the previous match ahead of MI vs RR clash

Mumbai Indians have begun their season on a losing note after being stunned by Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in their opening fixture at Brabourne Stadium. Despite the strong start given by Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma at the top, other batters failed to capitalise on the good start and could only put 177 on board. The Mumbai will need to ensure that they could enough runs at the ned for their bowlers to defend, considering the explosive batting lineup Rajasthan Royals possess.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals in their opening match ticked boxers in terms of batting and bowling; however, the fielding needs to be improved a little bit. They will be riding on confidence after a crushing win over SRH and would be carrying the winning momentum against winless Mumbai in the upcoming fixture. Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be th keep at the top of the order, while the bowling looks like a settled unit with Chahal, Ashwin and Boult handing the spin and pace department. Here's a look at KKR vs PBKS preview, pitch report and other match details.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR pitch report

We have witnessed the contrasting surface at DY Patil in the last 2 matches played. It’s difficult to predict how the wicket will behave in this match. Bowling first makes more sense on this wicket, so the skipper winning the toss would look to bowl first.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians hold the advantage over Rajasthan Royals in terms of having to head record. Both teams have faced each other 26 times in IPL so far, out of which MI have won 14 times while RR has registered 12 wins. The last time these two teams faced at the very venue, it was Mumbai Indians who came out victorious. In IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians won both their matches against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022: MI vs RR Team News

Mumbai Indians team director Zaheer Khan on Friday said that their ace batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection against Rajasthan Royals having missed the first match due to injury. Ishan Kishen was hit by a delivery from Shardul Thakur in the previous match, but Zaheer assured that the young dashing wicketkeeper-batsman was fine. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have no injury concerns and will have a full fit squad at the disposal for the match against Mumbai Indians.

Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram