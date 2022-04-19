IPL 2022: Michael Vaughan Calls This RR Cricketer 'best T20 Player In The World'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Monday heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' star opener Jos Buttler after the latter slammed his second century of the ongoing IPL season. Buttler scored a magnificent hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders during last night's clash at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After Buttler's century, Vaughan took to social media to declare the white-ball specialist the "best T20 player" in the world.

"Best T20 player in the world @josbuttler #Fact #IPL2022," Vaughan wrote on Twitter as he lauded Buttler for his impressive knock against Kolkata on Monday.

Buttler has been in red-hot form since the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on March 26. So far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 375 runs at an average of 75.00 and has a strike rate of 156.90. Buttler also has two fifties to his credit, in addition to the two centuries he has scored this season. He presently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, which is awarded to the top run-scorer at the end of the season.

KKR vs RR

In last night's game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler scored 103 off 61 balls, including nine fours and five maximums. He was dismissed by Australian pacer Pat Cummins towards the backend of the Royals' innings.

Courtesy of Buttler's magnificent century, Rajasthan were able to cross the 200-run mark and set a huge target for Kolkata. Apart from Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat as they scored 26 and 38 runs, respectively. Rajasthan scored 217/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kolkata were bowled out for 210 runs, which resulted in Rajasthan winning the match by 7 runs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR as he hit 85 off 51 balls. Aaron Finch scored a half-century for KKR while batting at the top of the order. However, despite the thrilling run chase, KKR lost the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets in an over to spoil what had been an impressive run chase thus far. In the process, Chahal also picked up a hat-trick. Chahal was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell.

Image: PTI