IPL 2022: MI's Cryptic Post Sparks Off Rumours Of Arjun Tendulkar's Debut Vs CSK; Watch

Mumbai Indians have lost six matches in a row in IPL 2022, which has put them behind in the race for a place in the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma led team has failed ot click as a unit resulting in losses and putting their qualification chances in jeopardy. The match against fellow strugglers Chennai Super Kings is a perfect opportunity for Mumbai Indians to finally get their first win and the team might bring in some changes to put their first points on the IPL 2022 points table.

IPL 2022: Will Arjun Tendulkar debut for MI against CSK?

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians' bowling attack has been leaking runs. The franchise on Thursday has released a video of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar bowling to one of the batters in the nets, hinting about his possible debut for the team in MI vs CSK match.

In the video shared by MI's social media team, Arjun Tendulkar uprooted the batter's stumps with a perfectly nailed yorker. The junior Tendulkar, whose father Sachin Tendulkar is a mentor with the team, started as a net bowler before being signed for INR 20 lakhs in IPL 2021 auction.

In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gujarat Titans tried to sign Arjun Tendulkar by making a bid, however, MI was able to retain his services for INR 30 lakhs. Arjun Tendulkar has some domestic experience under his belt, having played two T20 matches for the Mumbai team. He also made it to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team in the 2021/22 season.

MI vs CSK preview

The MI vs CSK match is the most anticipated match in every IPL season. Both the teams have won a total of nine IPL between them but IPL 2022 has not been going according to plans for both teams. While MI are winless and languishing at the bottom of the points table, CSK under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja have one win and are a place above Mumbai on the points table.

MI have made the worst start in the league’s history and another loss will put them on the brink of elimination. CSK have not been doing well either, as they also stand on the brink of elimination despite winning one match. For MI, the bowling unit has failed to fire. With both teams in a do-or-die situation, the match could turn out to be a nail-biting contest.