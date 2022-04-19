IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Hospitalised As COVID-19 Threat Looms Over Delhi Capitals Camp

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in his second RT-PCR test. Marsh was amongst the three Delhi Capitals' squad members who had returned a positive result during a rapid antigen test on Sunday. In a statement released on Monday, Delhi Capitals said that Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. The statement further read that the Aussie cricketer is being closely monitored by Delhi Capitals' medical team.

A few more people from the Delhi squad have returned positive tests but they are all asymptomatic. They too are being closely monitored by Delhi's medical team. Meanwhile, the remaining members of the franchise have been put in isolation in their hotel rooms and regular tests are being conducted as a precautionary measure. It is not yet clear if Delhi's upcoming match against Punjab on Wednesday will go ahead as planned because the entire team has been quarantined.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise. All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly," Delhi Capitals said in its statement.

IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 tournament has been currently restricted to four venues, all of which are located in Maharashtra - Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the emergence of several COVID-19 cases inside camps. Delhi Capitals was one of the teams affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 inside the IPL bio-bubble last year.

