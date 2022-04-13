IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj Stuns Fans As He Plays Helicopter Shot In Front Of Dhoni; WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) Mohammed Siraj, who is usually hailed for his accomplishments with the ball, played an outstanding shot with the bat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. While RCB did not end up on the winning side post the match, Siraj smacked an outstanding helicopter shot right in front of legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is normally associated with the said shot.

IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj smashes outstanding helicopter shot

As seen in the Tweet below, Mohammed Siraj smacked a brilliant helicopter shot down the ground for a four. The 28-year old struck a powerful shot straight back past Dwayne Bravo, who had bowled a full-length delivery. The ball raced away to the boundary after making contact with Siraj's bat. Interestingly, MS Dhoni, who is believed to have given this shot its name, was standing behind the stumps while Siraj hit this remarkable shot.

A helicopter shot from Mohammed Siraj at the last ball of the match in front of Ms Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/4gcppbXDXT — Sachu Techie (@SachuTechie) April 13, 2022

CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings win by 23 runs

However, Mohammed Siraj's shot was just a consolation as the Royal Challengers Bangalore were defeated by 23 runs by the Chennai Super Kings, who registered their first victory of the IPL 2022 campaign as a result. Previously, the four-time IPL champions had suffered defeats at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

After four disappointing performances, CSK put up an emphatic display against RCB as they delivered with both bat and ball. Having been put in to bat first, the duo of Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners as they put up an outstanding 156 run partnership to help set a target of 217. In reply, RCB fell short of the target by 23 runs as a last-ball boundary from Mohammed Siraj only helped the side score 193 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Following an entertaining CSK vs RCB clash, the Chennai Super Kings remain in ninth place but now with their first points on the board. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in fifth place with six points, level on points with four other teams, including table-toppers Rajasthan Royals.