IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led CSK Receive Rousing Welcome In Surat Ahead Of KKR Clash; Watch

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad arrived in Surat on Sunday to begin their preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 season. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on March 26, with CSK headlining the opening clash against their IPL 2021 final rivals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Indian cricket lovers are set to watch the legendary Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, back in action leading the four-time champions. Meanwhile, cricket fans witnessed the love for CSK and Dhoni on Sunday, as the team reached Surat.

In a video shared by the team on Twitter, CSK fans can be seen giving a rousing welcome to their 2021 IPL winners. The streets of Surat can be seen with many CSK lovers, as the team buses arrive at their destination. The video further shows MS Dhoni walking inside the stadium while talking on his phone. The team earlier shared a picture of Dhoni waving to his fans on Sunday with the caption, “The Hi we have been waiting for! Day 1."

Watch the welcome of CSK in Surat

𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the joy, everywhere we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

The Hi 👋 we have been waiting for!🤩 Day 1⃣: 🏏#WhistlePodu #SingamsInSurat 🦁 pic.twitter.com/WgvSPK43Sy — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 6, 2022

Our #SingamsInSurat are all set for the stride, on a new lane with @TVSEurogrip! 🥳#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/K63SKartNt — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 6, 2022

A look at CSK's squad for IPL 2022

CSK named the 40-year-old Dhoni as their second retention for an amount of 12 crores while naming Ravindra Jadeja for 16 crores as their first retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Ruturaj Gaikwad for 6 crores and Moeen Ali for 8 crores were the other two retentions for the four-time winners. The team went ahead to buy back most of the experienced campaigners that were part of the squad in the previous edition.

While the team missed out on superstars like Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, CSK went all out to buy Deepak Chahar with a bid of 14 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dwayne Bravo for 4.4 crores, Robin Uthappa for 2 crores, Ambati Rayudu for 6.25 crores were some of the buys for CSK who picked the trophy under Dhoni in the previous edition. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube for 4 crores, Tushar Deshpande for 4.4 crores, and Chris Jordan for 3.6 crores were some other big buys for the team.

However, Chahar suffered an injury while playing for India in the limited-overs leg against Sri Lanka last month and is reportedly likely to miss the first half of the season. Chahar will be hopeful of recovering in time and joining the squad for the exciting new season with a new format. A total of 70 league matches will be played during the tournament from March 26 to May 22 before the playoffs take place.

CSK full squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

