IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Plays Footvolley With CSK Teammates During Practice Ahead Of KKR Clash

The Chennai Super Kings team is currently in Surat where they are preparing for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. Some members of the CSK franchise including skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth and Tushar Deshpande have begun practice, after having completed their quarantine. The franchise has been sharing updates about CSK's practice sessions on social media.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plays footvolley with teammates

The Chennai Super Kings social media handle on Monday shared a video in which MS Dhoni and other members are seen playing footvolley. The franchise shared the clip with the caption “Namma Special Footvolley segment is Back! #WhistlePodu.”

Besides sharing regular updates on the team's practice, the CSK team also shared a video of Dhoni and co. receiving a rousing welcome from fans in Surat as they arrived for their training sessions.

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

As per the schedule for IPL 2022 league phase, CSK vs KKR will be the first match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, in a rematch of last year’s final. CSK are in Group B with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Besides KKR, the first two 3.30 p.m. matches for CSK will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 9 and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15. Their final match in the league stage will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 20.

Besides this, CSK will also play matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) twice and one match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.