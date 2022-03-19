IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Sounds Warning Bells, Fires Monstrous Sixes During CSK Training Session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is arguably the most loved cricketer in the Indian cricket circle, who only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL), following his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni led the team to their fourth IPL title by clinching the trophy in the 2022 edition and is now gearing up for the upcoming edition, which will see two new teams joining the tournament. The 2022 edition is set to begin on March 26, with the opening clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and almost a week ahead of the tournament, Dhoni can be witnessed perfecting his shots during the practice session.

CSK took to their official social media handles on Friday and shared a video of the legendary India skipper hitting the bowlers out of the park for huge sixes. The 1:13 long video features the 40-year-old leaving no stone unturned to perfect his hits ahead of the new season. On witnessing Dhoni’s shots, CSK fans on social media were enthralled as they reacted complimenting him for his confidence. At the same time, a fan said, “10% of this in any one of the matches is enough! Make this happen”.

Watch the video of Dhoni's monstrous hits:

CSK under skipper MS Dhoni

CSK's fourth title in 2021 made the Chennai-based team the second-most successful team of IPL following Mumbai Indians (5 trophies). He will lead the team in the opening game of the upcoming 2022 edition of the tournament, in a bid to become a five-time champion. CSK will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of IPL 2022, scheduled to be played on March 26.

Dhoni was one of the four retentions made by CSK for the upcoming season, alongside other superstars like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The franchise bought back veterans including the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu in the IPL 2022 auction. In the meantime, new exciting talent like Rajvardhan Hangargekar alongside allrounder Shivan Dube are some of the players who joined the team during the auction.

CSK’s Full Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

Image: Twitter@ChennaiIPL