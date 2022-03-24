IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain; Hands Over Reins To Ravindra Jadeja

In a big development just days ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener, MS Dhoni, who has been the skipper of the CSK franchise since the league’s inception in 2008, has stepped down from his role, handing over the mantle of CSK’s captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

This makes Jadeja only the third captain of the side after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (who deputed in the absence of MS Dhoni).

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond." the official statement of Chennai Super Kings read.

MS Dhoni captaincy stats

IPL 2022 will only be the second IPL season wherein MS Dhoni would not be seen leading a team. This is after Dhoni represented the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) as a player during the 2017 season under the leadership of Australian batter Steve Smith.

As a skipper, MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings side in 204 games, having won 121 matches and losing 82.

The player is also the second most successful captain in history of the league having led his team to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, respectively.

He also led the CSK side to two titles in 2010 and 2014 in the now defunct Champions League Twenty20.

Image: Twitter/ChennaiIPL