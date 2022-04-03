IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Turns Back The Clock As He Sprints & Dives To Dismiss Rajapaksa; WATCH

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni turned back the clock as he pulled off a staggering run out to dismiss explosive Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa failed to impact the scoring as he was dismissed for just nine runs off five deliveries, soon after skipper Mayank Agarwal walked back to the pavilion. However, a brilliant inning from Liam Livingstone helped PBKS finish their innings on a high as they scored 180 runs, giving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a chaseable target of 181.

CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni pulls off a stunning run out

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni rolled back the years by pulling off yet another brilliant piece of work behind the stumps that caught Bhanuka Rajapaksa napping. The Sri Lankan, who had just managed to hit a six a few deliveries before, looked in good touch before a miscommunication between him and Shikhar Dhawan at the other end cost him his wicket. The video of Dhoni's stunning run out can be accessed via the Tweet below:

IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone helps PBKS end innings on a high

After captain Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were dismissed early, opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Liam Livingstone put up an outstanding 95-run partnership for the third wicket. While Dhawan was dismissed for 33 runs off 24 deliveries, Livingstone continued to smash the bowlers around the ground by registering a fantastic fifty. He concluded his inning by scoring 60 runs off just 32 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and five sixes.

At the time of writing this article, Chennai Super Kings have scored 36 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the powerplay. Both openers, Moeen Ali and captain Ravindra Jadeja are dismissed. All-rounder Shivam Dube is the new man that walks in besides Ambati Rayudu.

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora