IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Position In Jadeja-led CSK's Batting Line Up Leaves Fans Bewildered

Many were surprised to see Dhoni demoted down the batting order as CSK's newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja revealed the playing XI for tonight's game.

Fans were startled with MS Dhoni's batting position in the first game of IPL 2022, as the legendary cricketer has been demoted to No. 7 in the CSK's lineup against Kolkata Knight Riders. Many were surprised to see Dhoni demoted down the batting order as CSK's newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja revealed the playing XI for tonight's game. In the opening game against KKR, Shivam Dube has been named ahead of Dhoni to bat. Here's how netizens reacted to Dhoni's demotion to No. 7. 

In IPL 2020, which was hosted in the UAE due to COVID-19 issues, Dhoni only scored 200 runs for his franchise. Dhoni's run with the bat was not up to the mark in the previous IPL season when he scored just 114 runs at a terrible average of 16.28. Dhoni, on the other hand, continued to impress with his leadership abilities in IPL 2021, leading CSK to a record fourth title win.

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, surprising the entire cricketing world with his sudden decision. Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of the franchise, which said Dhoni will continue to play for CSK in IPL 2022 and beyond. 

CSK vs KKR, Playing XIs

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

KKR XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

