IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses & Match-winners Of MI Team

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will go into this season's competition as the underdogs after having a relatively underwhelming auction earlier this year. As expected, MI retained captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.5 crores), fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), top all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore) and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore). Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, here is a detailed analysis of Mumbai Indians' strengths and weaknesses.

Mumbai Indians' strengths

Mumbai Indians have outstanding openers as captain Rohit Sharma is expected to open the batting lineup alongside IPL 2022 auction record signing Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crores).

With Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Dewald Brewis to follow, MI have several batters who can get them the required runs in most matches.

MI also have one of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah who is not only capable of picking up wickets but more importantly, has the ability to concede the minimum number of runs when the team requires it most.

Mumbai Indians' weaknesses

While the Mumbai Indians have few star players who are capable of winning any match, they do lack depth in the squad, both in the batting as well as in the bowling unit.

As for MI's batting unit, if the top 4-5 batters were to be dismissed, they could struggle to put up a decent score on the board.

Mumbai Indians specifically lack depth in their bowling unit as other than Jasprit Bumrah they have few experienced bowlers for this season's IPL. For example, Jofra Archer is not expected to compete in this season's competition due to injury. While they do have replacement fast bowling options such as Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, they do lack experience in the IPL. When it comes to the spinning unit, they do not have many other options other than Murugan Ashwin.

