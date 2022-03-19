IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses & Match-winners Of MI Team

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will go into this season's competition as the underdogs after having a relatively underwhelming auction earlier this year. As expected, MI retained captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.5 crores), fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), top all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore) and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore). Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, here is a detailed analysis of Mumbai Indians' strengths and weaknesses.
Mumbai Indians' strengths
- Mumbai Indians have outstanding openers as captain Rohit Sharma is expected to open the batting lineup alongside IPL 2022 auction record signing Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crores).
- With Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Dewald Brewis to follow, MI have several batters who can get them the required runs in most matches.
- MI also have one of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah who is not only capable of picking up wickets but more importantly, has the ability to concede the minimum number of runs when the team requires it most.
Mumbai Indians' weaknesses
- While the Mumbai Indians have few star players who are capable of winning any match, they do lack depth in the squad, both in the batting as well as in the bowling unit.
- As for MI's batting unit, if the top 4-5 batters were to be dismissed, they could struggle to put up a decent score on the board.
- Mumbai Indians specifically lack depth in their bowling unit as other than Jasprit Bumrah they have few experienced bowlers for this season's IPL. For example, Jofra Archer is not expected to compete in this season's competition due to injury. While they do have replacement fast bowling options such as Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, they do lack experience in the IPL. When it comes to the spinning unit, they do not have many other options other than Murugan Ashwin.
Mumbai Indians' match-winners:
- With a staggering 5,611 runs across 11 seasons of the IPL, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly their biggest match-winner. He has scored this number of runs in 213 matches at a decent average of 31.17.
- MI's new recruit Ishan Kishan is another match-winner due to the quick pace at which he can score his runs. Kishan has scored 1,452 runs in 61 matches at an excellent strike rate of 136.33.
- While Tim David has just played one IPL match, his experience in the Big Bash League makes him another match-winner. The Singaporean has scored 606 runs in 41 matches at a staggering strike rate of 153.42.
- As mentioned previously, Jasprit Bumrah's fantastic ability to pick up wickets and have a decent economy makes him a match-winner. The 28-year old has picked 130 wickets in just 106 matches with an economy of just 7.41.