IPL 2022: Nitish Rana's Flat Six Breaks Refrigerator Glass, SRH Dugout Seeks Cover; Watch

Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batted brilliantly against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, but his team was unable to win the match. Rana came to the crease after KKR lost a couple of early wickets in the form of openers Venkatesh Iyer and Aaron Finch.

Rana hit a crucial 54 off 36 balls to help Kolkata post a respectable total. During the process, Rana smashed a six that went straight to the SRH dugout, damaging a fridge full of beverages.

The event occurred in the 13th over of the first innings, while Umran Malik was bowling for Sunrisers. Rana played a flat cut-shot towards the third man area using Malik's raw pace to send the ball beyond the boundary rope. The ball eventually collided and broke the front glass of a fridge in the dugout of SRH. Rana's glass-breaking six has since gone viral on social media with fans sharing videos of it. Here's the footage of Rana's maximum.

IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR

As far as the match is concerned, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. SRH pacer Marco Jansen struck early and removed Aaron Finch for just 7 runs. T Natarajan then dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 6 off 13 balls.

Shreyas Iyer held the crease for some time, scoring 28 off 25 balls before being deceived by Malik's pace. Rana then forged a crucial partnership with Andre Russell, hitting 54 runs. Russell, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 49 off 25 balls. KKR scored 175/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, SRH chased down the target in just 17.5 overs with 13 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson were dismissed early for 3 and 17 runs respectively. Rahul Tripathi scored a match-winning 71 runs off 37 balls before he was removed by Russell. Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 balls to finish the chase for SRH, which eventually won the game by 7 wickets. Tripathi was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

