IPL 2022: No Kohli Or Rohit, Pandya Named Captain In Sachin Tendulkar's Best Playing XI

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has chosen his best playing XI from the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans picked up their maiden IPL title in what was their debut season, with Pandya leading a team for the first time in his career. Sachin mentioned that his choice of playing XI is purely based on the performances of players in the 2022 season, and not on their reputation.

In a recent video on his official Youtube channel, Tendulkar said, “It's got nothing to do with players' reputation or their past performances. It is purely based on their performances this season and what they have been able to achieve this season”. Interestingly, the Indian cricket legend left out former Team India captain Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma from the team and chose Hardik as the skipper. Leading a team for the first time, Pandya returned with 11 wins in 15 matches and proved his mettle in the position.

'I always say that don't regret, celebrate,' says Sachin Tendulkar

“Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive. I always say that don't regret, celebrate. If you are able to celebrate, it means the captain is outsmarting the opposition and that is what Hardik did,” Tendulkar added in the video. The former MI skipper chose Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler as his team’s openers, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, batting at no. 3 and 4, citing their abilities to strike fours and sixes at will.

Tendulkar opted to play David Miller at no. 5 and in praise of him, he said, “There are a number of names who were there but I am going to play David Miller. He showed tremendous form, very good consistency and played some crucial knocks. What I observed this season was that he was able to hit towards all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots and it was a treat to watch.”

He then chose big-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone at no. 6, followed by Dinesh Karthik at as the wicketkeeper. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami came next in Tendulkar’s list, because of their title-winning performance for GT. It is noteworthy that Shami took a wicket in his very first delivery of the season and also finished the season with a wicket on his final ball. Jasprit Bumrah at no. 10 and Yuzvendra Chahal at no. 11 completed Tendulkar’s best playing XI from the IPL 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar's best playing XI from IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)