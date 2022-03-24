IPL 2022: No Stopping 'hitman' Rohit Sharma As He Hammers Bowlers In Nets Ahead Of DC Game

Rohit Sharma turned the fortune of the Mumbai Indians team ever since he took over the captaincy of the franchisee. The'Hitman' has led the Men in Blue to five IPL titles and will be looking to lead them to their sixth title by lifting the IPL 2022 trophy in April. Mumbai Indians will be playing their first match against Delhi Capitals and ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match, Rohit Sharma showed his batting form during the net session.

Watch: Rohit Sharma smashing bowlers in nets ahead of MI vs DC match

Rohit Sharma has had a decorated IPL career and ahead of the opening MI vs DC match, The Mumbai Indians skipper looked in sublime touch during the net session. In a video shared by the official Mumbai Indians' social media handle Rohit Sharma was seen sending the bowlers to cleaners and smacking them all over the park in the practice session. MI captioned the clip, "End the day with a Hitman Special. Goodnight, Paltan!"

Recently during the press conference, Rohit Sharma informed that Ishan Kishan IS set to permanently bat in the top order for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022. The wicket-keeper batter was re-signed by MI for a whopping fee for INR. 15.25 crore in the mega auction.

Rohit also said that batter Suryakumar is still undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and would join the team after getting clearance from there.

"Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon and I can't give you his availability now, whether he will be available for the first game or not, but we are trying to get him as soon as possible, once we have the clearance from the NCA,"

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.

Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram