2014 Purple Cap winner Mohit Sharma has seen a drastic fall in his career path as he finds himself without a contract for this season's competition despite, having some exceptional seasons before. The 33-year old is now a net bowler for debutants Gujarat Titans, after he went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. Following Mohit's downfall, several fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

Mohit Sharma joins Gujarat Titans as net bowler in IPL 2022

As seen in the Tweet posted by Gujarat Titans below, the team can be seen preparing for their first training session ahead of IPL 2022, which is set to begin on March 26. Amongst the team, two new faces can be seen who went unsold in the auctions but have played international cricket previously. One of them is Mohit Sharma and the other is Barinder Sran. As per reports, both bowlers have been included as net bowlers for the Gujarat Titans franchise.

Netizens left in shock after seeing Mohit Sharma as a 'net bowler'

Netizens were shell-shocked after seeing former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mohit Sharma being used as a net bowler in IPL 2022 as the 33-year old has represented Team India in two World Cups (2015 ODI World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup) previously.

Mohit Sharma as Net bowler..Who has 92 wickets on his name. Used to be prime bowler in 2015 era. How life turns the table ! https://t.co/DxKiTTOQYB — Banna. (@iJaideep_) March 18, 2022

Seeing Mohit sharma as a

net bowler is killing me 😭 https://t.co/2o0UHfwx1N — Stregebor🌴 (@RK_Kriks) March 17, 2022

What a downfall in Mohit, Sran career. https://t.co/PBf48CCbH7 — Rakshith Raksh (@Rakshith969) March 18, 2022

Kya din aa gaye yaar Mohit Sharma ke nett bowler...🤔 Jo banda world cup khel chuka hai 🤔😟 — Taihzeeb T.H (@HTaihzeeb) March 18, 2022

And that is not it as Mohit has also had an exceptional IPL career. The former CSK fast bowler, while playing under legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni in 2014, picked up a staggering 23 wickets in just 16 matches at an economy of 8.39 to win the purple cap. In 86 IPL games, Mohit has picked up 92 wickets. Moreover, he has also picked up 31 wickets in ODIs and six scalps in T20Is in 26 and four matches respectively.

IPL 2022 kicks off with CSK taking on KKR

IPL 2022 will kick off exactly the way last season ended as reigning champions CSK take on finalists KKR in the first match of the cash-rich tournament. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 26, from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.