IPL 2022: Pat Cummins' Joint Fastest 50 Helps KKR Register Emphatic 5-wicket Win Vs MI

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins smashes joint fastest fifty to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.

In reply, KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50. Cummins' 50 came off just 14 deliveries, the same amount of balls it took KL Rahul to smack a half-century against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018.

Pat Cummins finishes things off in style!



Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries.#KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.



For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma ; Pat Cummins 2/49, Umesh Yadav 1/25).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 162/5 in 16 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 50 not out, Pat Cummins 56 not out 56; Murugan Ashwin 2/25). PTI AH AH SSC SSC