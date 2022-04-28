IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios: Gujarat Titans One Win Away, CSK, KKR Face Uphill Battle

The IPL 2022 has thrown in major surprises with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rooted at the bottom of the IPL 2022 Points table, while two new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) both in contention for a place in the play-offs in the very first season. All the ten teams have almost played half of the matches and there is not much to choose in terms of points, however, the net run rate will have an important role to play going ahead in the tournament. Let's take a look at IPL 2022 Playoff scenarios for all the 10 teams in the competition.

IPL Playoff scenario: Gujarat Titans in a strong position, CSK face a do-or-die scenario

Gujarat Titans

Before the start of the IPL 2022 season, everyone had written off Gujarat Titans to do well in the tournament. However to everyone's surprise, the newcomers are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points from 8 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side has 6 more matches left and one win should be enough for them to qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoff.

Rajasthan Royals

The RR team-led by Sanju Samson has 12 points from 8 matches and has 6 matches left to play. The team is currently second on the points table and will look to seal a playoff spot with 2 wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kane Williamson-led team after a poor start peaked at the right time winning five matches on a row. However, the loss to Titans in the previous match halted the momentum and kept them in the third spot. The team has 10 points and need at least four wins to stand a chance to qualify for play-offs.

Lucknow Super Giants

The newly formed LSG is currently at No. 4 with 5 victories from 8 matches. The KL Rahul led team has made their path to IPL playoffs much easier as they need to win three matches to confirm their spot in the next stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered 5 wins in 8 matches, however, they performed poorly in their last two matches. RCB now need to win at least 3 matches out of 5 to qualify. However, the victory margin should be bigger to boost the net run rate.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are currently 6th on the points table having bounced back with a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. PBKS now need to win 4 out of 6 matches with a huge margin to boost the net run rate and qualify for playoffs.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, despite having a strong squad on paper, has failed to replicate their last season's form and are 7th on the points table. The team has also been hit by COVID-19 cases in their last two matches. They have won only 3 out of the 7 matches and need to win at least 5 matches to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. However, the run rate will be a major hurdle in the qualification race.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR started the IPL 2022 tournament with a win but they have had mixed results ever since, resulting in them being stranded at the 8th spot. Shreyas Iyer and Co. have managed only 3 wins in 8 matches and registered just one win in their last five matches. The team cannot afford any more slip up and have to win at least 5 out of 6 matches to seal IPL 2022 playoff spot. The qualification route only gets tough with four teams locked in at 10 points each.

Chennai Super Kings

The change in captaincy seemed to alter CSK's fortunes as the defending champions have failed to win matches regularly and are in the 9th spot. The Men in yellow has so far managed only two wins in 8 matches. They need to win all their remaining matches by a big margin and hope for other results to go in their favour to enter the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions have had a season to forget as they are winless in all the eight matches played so far. The qualification for the IPL playoff seems to be out of reach and the team will only play to finish the season with some respect.