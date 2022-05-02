IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios: Tough Road For CSK, KKR Face Stern Test In 8th Spot

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League season has produced some surprises with new teams i.e Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants taking the top two spots on the IPL 2022 points table. Five Time IPL winners Mumbai Indians and defending champions CSK are still in the bottom two and the path to IPL Playoff looks to be a distant dream.

Currently, no team has qualified for the IPL Playoff however six teams are in running for the final 4 spots. Teams like Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have an outside chance to qualify for IPL PLayoff. Let's take a look at IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all 10 teams.

IPL 2022 Playoff qualification scenario

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have won eight matches from nine matches so far. The Hardik Pandya led team has reached 16 points but still needs just 1 win to confirm their qualification for the IPL 2022 Playoffs spot. The last two matches will be against MI and CSK in and GT will be hoping to qualify for IPL 2022 Playoff with a couple of matches to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants have played well so far in IPL 2022 and will look to continue their fine form with IPL 2022 Playoff in sight. LSG currently has 14 points from 10 games, and face KKR twice and GT and RR once in their next 4 matches. Theteam needs to win at least two of these to finish on 18 points and almost guarantee a spot in IPL Playoff.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals with a strong squad has done well and picked up 12 points from 9 matches so far. The Royals are almost certain to qualify for IPL Playoffs but they won't settle for anything less than victory in the rest of the matches with an aim to finish in the top 2. Going the positive NRR RR will look to win their next three matches to confirm their place in IPL Playoff.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first two matches, but then came back stronger to win 5 matches in a row. With 10 points from 9 games, they are still very much in contention for a place in IPL playoff. The team needs to win at least three of the last 5 matches to keep their chances alive.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB started their PL 2022 campaign with victory however the team has not been able to consistently win matches which have put them in a tight spot in terms of the Playoff race. Having suffered three continuous losses their campaign has hit a roadblock. The team has 10 points from 10 games but with a negative NRR. The challenge for RCB is to win their remaining matches and hope for other results to go in their favour.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals has one of the strongest team on paper but the team has failed to do well in IPL 2022 so far. The Capitals have 8 points from 9 matches and have 5 losses to their name. Though the road to IPL Playoff has only got tougher as the team needs to win 3 matches from their remaining 5 matches to finish on 14 points. With NRR still on the positive side, DC will hope other results to go in their favour as well.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings despite a positive fashion, are struggling to keep themselves in IPL Playoff race. The team has registered 4 wins from 9 matches collecting 8 points. With tough matches coming up PBKS has a negative NRR of -0.470. The team will need to win their remaining 5 matches to have a confirmed shot at the Playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders( KKR)

Despite Shreyas Iyer at helm, KKR has not had the best season so far. The team has won just 3 matches and the road to IPL 2022 playoff only gets tougher. The team needs to win all their matches, but they would still need other results to go their way.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The CSK won their third match of IPL 2022 on Sunday however qualification for IPL 2022 playoff is still a long shot. The CSK team needs to win their remaining matches but even if other results go in their favour the qualification chances still look out of reach.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

After suffering 8 straight losses, Mumbai Indians finally got their first win beating Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. However, winning the remaining matches will only be a saving face as the team will miss the bus for IPL play off.