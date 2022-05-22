IPL 2022 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Date, Timings, Venues, Squads & Live Streaming Details

Gujarat Titans became the first franchise to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs after defeating Lucknow Super Giants to retain their apex position in the points table. Following a last-ball drama against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Lucknow became the second franchise to advance to the knockout stage of the competition. Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs after beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Friday, thereby becoming the third team to qualify.

In their final league stage match on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans to keep their playoff hopes alive, however, had to wait for the result of the Mumbai vs. Delhi game to reaffirm their playoff qualification prospects in the IPL 2022. RCB needed Mumbai to win their final league stage game against Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets, guaranteeing RCB's qualification for the playoffs.

IPL 2022 Playoffs: Full Schedule

Play-off Match Venue Date Time Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 24 7:30 PM Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 25 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 27 7:30 PM Final TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 29 7:30 PM

IPL 2022: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya (captain), 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson (captain), 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul (captain), 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis (captain), 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

IPL 2022: Live-streaming details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the TATA IPL 2022. The play-offs will be available to watch on Star Sports' multiple channels and in various languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telegu, etc. The live streaming of the play-off matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI