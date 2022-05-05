IPL 2022 Playoffs: How Can CSK Reach Last-four Stage? Read CSK's Qualification Scenario

All eyes of the cricketing world are currently turned towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as the league stage is nearing a conclusion, towards the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage. Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rose to fourth in the IPL 2022 points table after defeating the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs in the match no. 49 on Wednesday. The match resulted to be CSK’s seventh loss of the ongoing season and also their third loss in the last five games.

How can CSK reach IPL 2022 Playoffs?

RCB virtually eliminated MS Dhoni’s side from the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs as their chances of qualification are now very slim. They currently have three wins and six points to their credit and need to win all of their remaining matches to reach to 14 points. Still CSK would need a miracle for other teams’ results to go their way. However, despite the mathematical permutation and combination, CSK’s chances for Playoffs qualification hang by a thread as they also need a much better run rate to reach to fourth in the standings.

A look at the IPL 2022 points table, ahead of GT vs DC match on Thursday

As of now, Gujarat Titans top the table with eight wins and 16 points, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in the second spot with seven wins and Rajasthan Royals with six wins. Meanwhile, RCB also have 12 points from 11 games and are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings both leveled on 10 points. Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders sit 7th and 8th in the standings, both on eight points. As mentioned earlier CSK have six points and they sit ninth above Mumbai Indians at 10th with just one win. It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya’s GT play their 11th match on Thursday against DC.

Having said that, it is evident that only a miracle will take CSK through to the IPL 2022 Playoffs. While MI became the first franchise to get knocked out of the Playoffs race, it is more than likely that CSK will soon be joining them. Meanwhile, CSK face DC in their next game on May 8, before facing MI, GT, and RR in their last three games.

