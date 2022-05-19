IPL 2022 Playoffs: KL Rahul & De Kock Were Asked 'to Retire' By LSG Coach During KKR Game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock destroyed the KKR bowling lineup on Wednesday, smashing them all over the ground. The LSG defeated KKR by 3 runs, thereby sealing their IPL 2022 playoffs prospects. Besides playing big shots, the duo also set a new IPL record for stitching the highest opening partnership. LSG registered 210 runs on board with both the batsmen staying unbeaten till the end of the innings. While de Kock smashed 140 runs from 70 balls, LSG skipper KL Rahul scored 68 runs off 51 balls. However, the fans inside the stadium could have been deprived of such brilliance had both the batsmen retired.

LSG vs KKR: Andy Flower reveals asking KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock to retire

As KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock launched an onslaught, coach Andy Flower told both the openers at one point to retire. The LSG coach, during the mid-innings break, said, "It's a helluva score, they batted beautifully. They are both beautiful batters to watch. At the end of the 18th over, we sent a message on saying, If you guys are too tired hitting the ball hard, you can retire and we'll send some of our big-hitters in."

He further added, "These boys, all of them, from 1 to 9 can hit the ball hard like that. One boundary is a big boundary, so Quinton hitting balls like that, who's not renowned for his big-hitting actually, that'd have given him a lot of satisfaction. One thing's for sure if you ever get complacent in this game, it comes and bites you. That is one message we'll put out there. If we do the basics well, we'll be in a good position."

LSG vs KKR highlights

After LSG posted 210 runs on board without losing a single wicket, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in their chase of 211 runs, lost openers Venkatesh Iyer and Abhijit Tomar early. However, a half-century from Shreyas Iyer and quickfire contributions from Nitish Rana and Sam Billings in the middle kept the team in the match. Andre Russell could not produce any magic with the bat however Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine took the game to the wire. But a spectacular catch from Evin Lewis turned the match in favour of Lucknow Super Giants. The victory also meant LSG became the second team after Gujarat Titans to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.